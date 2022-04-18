Indomie unveils ‘unconditional love campaign’ to celebrate mothers

As part of activities to mark this year’s Mothers’ Day, Indomie Noodles, a noodles brand, said it has unveiled a new campaign known as ‘unconditional love’ to celebrate the love between mother and child.

The campaign, which started online with the #tag ‘Unconditional Love’, took Nigeria by storm as it trended for days ranking as the number one online content with people sharing stories of unconditional love from their mother.

A poll was also conducted on Twitter to determine the best expression of unconditional love with categories such as mother’s Love; love for football; relationship love, and love for food. Mothers Love won the unconditional love polls by a landslide of 84 percent.

Aside from the online engagement, Indomie noodles collaborated with the Lagos State Bus Rapid Transport to offer free rides to mothers at select terminals from Thursday, 24th March 2022 to Sunday, 27th of March 2022, which is the 2022 Mother’s Day.

The climax of the campaign was the release of a new TVC on ‘Unconditional Love. The campaign also saw Indomie celebrate many mothers to commemorate the 2022 Mother’s Day amid the unveiling of a new Indomie Carton called ‘Show some Love’.

Temitope Ashiwaju, group corporate communications and event manager of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, said a mothers’ love is unconditional, even when the children are undeserving of it.

“Mothers express this love to their kids in different forms, especially with a delicious bowl of Indomie. They are always relentlessly performing their duty towards ensuring the wellbeing of their children and family day-in and day-out, without fail or break, even at their own expense,” he said.

He described the new campaign as an emotional reflection of mothers’ unconditional love for their children despite all their shortcomings, adding that Indomie has been a bargaining tool for mothers to negotiate terms with their children.

Ashiwaju explained that the new TVC brings to fore the unconditional love between a mother and a child right from birth through the upbringing process, protecting and taking care of them, despite some of the challenges they face.

“We are confident the new campaign will adequately showcase this special love of mothers for their children even as this will help to have a better society,” he added.

Faith Joshua, the national coordinator of Indomie Fan Club, said the essence of Mother’s Day is to celebrate the Unconditional Love of mothers and build lasting memories between mothers and children.