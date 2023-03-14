In race to tackle children menace, Kellogg offers scholarships to 150 students

In a bid to reduce the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, Kelloggs has offered educational scholarships to students who emerged winners of the fourth edition of its annual flagship project- Kellogg’s Superstars Essay Competition.

According to Kellogg, 150 children emerged winners of the 4th edition of the Kellogg’s Superstars Essay competition, each receiving the award of one hundred and fifty thousand Naira in support of their educational expense. Also, another set of 1,000 children were rewarded with handy educational materials as consolation prizes.

“This edition took a more rewarding dimension as the scholarship award became upwardly reviewed by 50 percent, plus the window for additional 50 students were created compared to previous number of annual winners and most importantly, more consolation prize winners were covered,” the company said.

“We dream of a well-nourished and informed generation of Superstars in Nigeria and to build a better future for tomorrow, certainly the foundation lies in proper education along with a healthy diet,” the National BTL Manager of Kellogg’s Tolaram, Darlington Igabali said.

The director- basic education services, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Adeyemi Adebayo, commended Kellogg’s for breeding a generation of healthy children, helping them to express themselves through critical reasoning and creative writing.

Kellogg’s hosted the winners, guardians, and proprietor of their schools to a grand reception in Ikeja, Lagos where they were officially presented with certificates and cash rewards of a hundred and fifty thousand Naira each among other prizes. Equally present to witness the event were representatives from the Ministry of Education and Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Recently, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) decried low enrolment of children in basic schools across Nigeria, despite being free and compulsory. The body, therefore, called for adequate funding of primary education, which will create an enabling environment for increased demand for qualitative education.

On this premise was the Kellogg’s Superstars essay competition instituted in 2019 for the benefit of young children within the age bracket of five to twelve years to sharpen their writing skills and to provoke creative thinking in them. Kellogg’s believes every child innately possesses all it requires to thrive when the surrounding condition is right and favourable.