Jumia Nigeria kicks off online food festival to boost meal orders

Jumia Food Nigeria, an e-commerce food delivery platform has announced the launch of its Online Food Festival campaign to promote the adoption of meal ordering.

According to the company,the event will take place from March 13 – 26, 2023, featuring special discounts, combo deals, and more from participating restaurants.

The two-week-long festival will feature exclusive deals from top-rated restaurants such as Cold Stone Creamery, Pinkberry, Samantha Bistro & co, Yin Yang Express, Tantalizers, Bukka Hut, Dodo Pizza, Domino Pizza, Cilantro, and more. Consumers will be able to enjoy their favourite meals from these restaurants at discounted prices and with the added convenience of fast delivery.

“We are excited to bring this Online Food Festival to our consumers in Nigeria. At Jumia Food, we are always looking for ways to enhance the consumer experience and provide exceptional value. The Online Food Festival is a testament to that, and we are confident that our consumers will enjoy the various discounts and deals on offer,”said Oluwafemi Ajulo, head of commercial, Cn-Demand services, Jumia Nigeria.

Online food delivery in Nigeria has seen remarkable growth over the past few years, with many consumers preferring to order food online for its convenience and safety.

According to a report by iMarc Group, the online food delivery market in Nigeria is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2 percent during the period 2023-2028, driven by factors such as rising smartphone adoption, elevating levels of urbanisation and increasing internet penetration. This is a clear indication of the growing popularity of online food delivery in Nigeria.

Furthermore, consumers can download the Jumia Food app to access the Food Festival deals and discounts. With a growing number of restaurants and cuisines to choose from, Jumia Food Nigeria is committed to delivering an exceptional food ordering experience for consumers across Nigeria.