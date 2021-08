Persistent in its drive to enhance customer experience and deliver better service, Ikeja Electric Plc (IE), Nigeria’s largest power distribution company has upgraded the IE Mobile App to include cutting-edge features that enable customers to access services with ease. The upgraded app is a multi-functional app designed to allow customers to make inquiries, check and…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login