IBPLC invests N60m in cash grant to empower Nigerian entrepreneurs

International Breweries PLC (IBPLC), makers of Hero, Budweiser and Trophy Larger, said it has invested a total of N60 million in cash grants to 50 young entrepreneurs in Nigeria to set up businesses.

In addition, IBPLC also invested another N40 million in training and mentoring these youths on how to become successful owners. This was executed through the Kickstart Initiative, which is the corporate social investment scheme initiated by the International Breweries Foundation.

This year’s award focused on agriculture, circular packaging (recycling), water stewardship, renewable energy, retailing and others, and winners received grants ranging from N400,000 to N3 million.

Speaking at the award ceremony held recently in Lagos, Hugo Rocha, managing director of International Breweries Plc, said the Kickstart initiative is an avenue to bridge the unemployment gap by giving life to the dreams of millions of enterprising youths in Nigeria.

“In the past six years, our Foundation has awarded close to N400 million in grants to about 800 beneficiaries, and trained close to 1,200 youths on entrepreneurship skills.

Peter Bankole, advisory board chairman of International Breweries Foundation, charged the awardees to make good use of the training received, and judiciously channel the grant to grow their businesses.

“Kickstart Initiative is committed to empowering youths within the age bracket of 18 to 35 years to be productive, independent and, more importantly, successful employers of labour. To ensure this happens, we do not leave them to wander off on their own after the programme but assign mentors to guide them on their entrepreneurship journey and help them navigate the pitfalls in business,” he explained.

Temitope Oguntokun, the director, Legal & Corporate Affairs of International Breweries Plc, acknowledged the help of the Small and Medium Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in ensuring the success of this year’s Kickstart Awards Ceremony.

“We are also excited about our contribution to the lives of 463 youths from all the six geopolitical zones and 23 states across Nigeria who has been upskilled through training in partnership with the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC),” she said.

Olajumoke Adenowo, the principal consultant of AD Consulting, who doubles as the keynote speaker at the event, said the best time to explore entrepreneurship is when one is young because young age affords individuals the opportunity to channel all their creativity and energy into building something remarkable.

She however commended IBPLC for the initiative which helps in tackling joblessness in Nigeria and called on other companies to emulate International Breweries Plc.

On her part, Bamidele Abiodun, wife of the Ogun State Governor said: “Youth empowerment is crucial to the growth and progress of any country and I urge beneficiaries of this programme to make the best use of the opportunity they have been provided.”

Yetunde Arobieke, Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Lagos State lauded Kickstart’s commitment to empowering tomorrow’s business leaders.

An elated Olatubosun Abiodun, a circular packaging entrepreneur, who received the grand award of N3 million said he will use the grant and training to improve his business, hire more staff and contribute to achieving a cleaner environment.

He also appreciated the Kickstart initiative and International Breweries Plc for the gesture.

Abayomi Soetan, another awardee and CEO of Wheelchair Dreemz, said he was happy to receive the grant, which serves as a new lease of life for his business.

Kickstart Initiative empowers young entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 35 and has been activated in the South-Western and South-Eastern parts of Nigeria since 2015 before evolving into a full-scale national programme in 2019.