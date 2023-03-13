IBPLC dangles $3,000 incentive to boost inclusion in Nigeria’s tech space

Determined to promote diversity and inclusion for women across its business, the International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), has launched a tech-related contest known as ‘Beerkathon’ aimed at promoting women’s participation in the technology space.

The contest, which has a $3,000 prize money for the winner, was largely designed to excite upcoming female professionals with an interest to participate in the tech space. Such a person will not only have an opportunity of winning the prize money but also a possibility of gaining employment with BeerTech Africa, the technological division of the IBPLC.

Speaking at an event to mark this year’s International Women’s Day in Lagos, Coutino Carlos, managing director of International Breweries Plc, said that despite the importance of technology globally, it has historically been dominated by men.

According to him, there is a need to have more women come on board the tech industry as it will aid the industry to run at full capacity in order to create a future with more cheers.

Pointing out that technology has transformed the way people live, work, and interact with each other, Carlos said technology has transformed the world and its impact has continued to be felt in every aspect of lives, from artificial intelligence to blockchain.

According to him, the 2023 IWD with the theme: #EmbraceEquity is focused on creating places and spaces where women thrive while the United Nations’ theme for the Day: DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality seeks to recognise and celebrate the women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

He lauded all the women who are making a difference, most especially in tech, adding that their passion, creativity, and perseverance inspire the rest of the world to stand with them in their search for excellence.

On the company’s role in promoting gender equity, Carlos said International Breweries remains committed to building a more diverse and inclusive business where women can thrive and excel as men equally do by consolidating efforts in empowering them in technological space and beyond.

“We are proud to have many talented men and women on our team who are making significant contributions to our technological advancement. We are also proud that women are making headway in various fields such as Data Analysis, Software Development, Cybersecurity experts and technology professionals,” he said.

Giving a keynote address titled ‘Embracing Equity: Driving Equity in Tech,’ Funke Opeke, chief executive officer of MainOne, said that the gender barrier in the tech industry still exists.

Opeke said the barrier is further widened by social norms that discourage females from pursuing careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics fields.

According to her, despite the huge gaps that still exist in the tech industry across the globe, opportunities still abound for women who show resilience and passion in their careers.

“There are tremendous opportunities for women in tech. Women cannot afford to be lost in this era because their skills are needed,” Opeke said.