Entrepreneurs shortlisted for EY awards

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards 2023 West Africa has announced the six top entrepreneur finalists who are ready to vie for the top slot in the current edition of the global award event.

It said in a statement that the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo, will be the special guest of honour.

The statement said this year’s edition has four entrepreneurs competing in the master entrepreneur category, with one of them to emerge as the overall winner.

It disclosed that one of them would be crowned the overall winner during the Gala and Award dinner ceremony in March.

The statement said, “In this category, we have the following shortlisted finalists: Chairman/Founder, Britannia-U Limited, Uju Ifejika; Group Managing Director of Interswitch, Mitchell Elegbe; Managing Director of Providus Bank, Walter Akpani; as well as Managing Director, Rite Foods Nigeria Limited, Seleem Adegunwa.

“While the emerging entrepreneur category, on the other hand, has Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Nature’s Bounty Health Products T/A ReelFruit, Affiong Williams; and Founder/Chief Analyst, Nairametrics Financial Advocate Limited, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu.”

It stated that the Life-Time Achievement Award would go to Rose Okwechime, as a pioneer of primary mortgage bank in Nigeria.

Prior to her retirement, Rose was the founding Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc, the premier and leading non-aligned primary mortgage bank in Nigeria. She will be honored for being a frontline Mortgage Banker in Nigeria’s financial landscape.