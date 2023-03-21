IBPLC buys 540 gas-powered trucks to cut supply chain carbon footprint

Determined to reduce its carbon footprint along the supply chain in Nigeria, International Breweries Plc, a proud member of the AB InBev Group, said it has acquired 540 gas-powered trucks for the distribution of its products across the country.

According to the company, the 540 gas-powered trucks will be delivered three times in 180 truck instalments over a three-year period.

Speaking recently at its Gateway Plant in Ogun State at the launch of the first set of gas-powered trucks, Kikelomo Longe, commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, who represented Dapo Abiodun, the governor of Ogun State, said the acquisition of the new eco-friendly trucks has raised the bar and set a standard for others.

According to her, International Breweries has always been keen on eco-practices such as biogas converted from bi-products and using LNG to power its machines, adding that the new trucks will positively affect the environment, human health and encourage the use of LNG to power its machines, adding that the new trucks will positively affect the environment, human health and ensuring cleaner air.

On his part, Tony Agah, the supply director of international Breweries Plc, said the company has been exploring ways to improve its operations and reduce the environmental impact of its activities, which is why they are switching to gas-powered trucks.

Read also: In race to close knowledge gap, Mykmary unveils fashion business school

“By using compressed natural gas as fuel, our trucks will emit fewer pollutants than traditional diesel engines. This will help us reduce our carbon footprint and support Nigeria’s efforts to address climate change,” he added.

Akintunde Fayanmira, the procurement director of IBPLC, said the use of eco-friendly trucks will help IBPLC to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 7 and 13, which speak to affordable and clean energy as well as climate action and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately, global warming by adopting sustainable resource management.

He said it will also see to the total elimination of sulphur dioxide and particulate matter.

International Breweries, which owns an estimated 900 heavy-duty trucks in Nigeria, is now focusing on converting 20 percent of trucks in its fleet into gas-powered trucks on an annual basis.