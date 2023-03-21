In race to close knowledge gap, Mykmary unveils fashion business school

Micheal Onyemah the CEO of Mykmary Fashion House has disclosed that the fashion industry in Nigeria is growing in leaps and bounds, worth billions of dollars annually. However, many of the small players in the industry are not benefiting from this exposure and boom.

However, to bridge this gap, Onyemah launched an online fashion business school called Mykmary Fashion Business School. Through the fashion business school, he aims to empower fashion entrepreneurs with the knowledge and skills they need to run successful fashion businesses.

He believes that by equipping these entrepreneurs with business skills, they can turn their passion into a profitable venture.

According to him, the school offers a wide range of courses that meet the pain point of fashion business owners which includes generating high-quality leads, brand positioning, content creation strategies, building business system and structure, business branding, and planning among others.

The courses are designed to provide fashion entrepreneurs with practical skills that they can apply to their businesses. The school also offers mentorship programs, where students can interact with experienced fashion entrepreneurs who can guide them on their entrepreneurial journey.

Read also: Olam partners Asian Research College on agric sustainability

“In today’s fashion industry, to sustain a fashion business over time, it is necessary to have a steady stream of customers. This necessitates a focus on brand development, cultivating loyal customers, and consistent marketing and selling of your services and products. Sewing is a valuable skill, but it is not enough to make a profitable business,” Onyemah said during a recent media unveiling in Lagos.

According to him, the ability to market and sell products and services is what generates revenue and builds a sustainable business. Therefore, there is a need for fashion business owners to be empowered with tools and the know-how to improve their businesses’ sales, increase revenue and help their businesses get off to a flying start.

Onyemah, who disclosed that he has been organizing fashion shows and award ceremonies, and have interacted with numerous fashion entrepreneurs in the past three years, said he discovered that while many of these entrepreneurs are skilled at designing and creating beautiful garments, they often lack the necessary business acumen to succeed in the industry.

“Our goal is to ensure that fashion business owners can automate their sales and multiply business profits, which in turn enables them to run a business that can fund their desired lifestyle,” he said.