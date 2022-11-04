HYPO supports hygiene practice with new toilet facilities

Hypo Homecare Products limited, a division of Tolaram Africa Enterprises has reaffirmed its commitment to the Hypo Toilet Rescue project as it donated and commissioned 36 units of rescued toilets in three government primary schools in Festac, Okota and Gbagada.

Festac Girls Senior Secondary School got twelve units; Central High School, Okota got sixteen units while Araromi Nursery and Primary School, Gbagada got 8 units of toilets.

This is coming barely three months after 24 units of toilet facilities were commissioned in Ideal Girls School, Surulere; Satellite Town Nursery and Primary School 1 and Central School, Okota, in partnership with National Youth Service Corp (NYSC).

Akintayo Akinseloyin, Brand Manager, Hypo Bleach said through this project, 91 Toilets have been rescued and commissioned, however 66 units have been commissioned within seven months of partnership with NYSC.

“This is a development we are happy about and with this, we hope to touch more lives and most importantly put an end to open defecation in Nigeria,” he said.

Read also: Firm unveils products targeting mass retail market

During the commissioning exercise at Festac Girls Senior Secondary School, the school management expressed gratitude by not only presenting an award of appreciation to Hypo Toilet Cleaner but also performing a special musical rendition in honor of the humanitarian work extended towards them.

Ochofu Ojochogwu, a corp member who is also a Hypo Toilet Rescue volunteer said It gives a sense of internal joy being a part of a project impacting lives and giving young children the opportunity to a clean and safe toilet space, adding that Hypo is touching lives in diverse ways unquantifiable.

The Hypo Toilet Rescue project was formally launched in 2021 with the objective to tackle the growing rate of open defecation while promoting hygiene and safe toilet use in Nigeria. Earlier in the year, Hypo partnered with youth corpers at the Lagos orientation camp to encourage them in committing to community development support to reduce open defecation in Nigeria.

The requirement was to register as Hypo Toilet Rescue volunteers and lookout for public facilities that requires quick intervention, especially institutions of learning.