HML, MIGO deepen employees access to credit

…with single digit interest loans

HumanManager Limited (HML), a subsidiary of SystemSpecs Holdings Limited and MIGO, a prominent nano-lending company are offering employees quick and easy access to loans.

This was disclosed at the press conference held recently at the SystemSpecs head office in Lagos, Nigeria.

The collaboration is a major step towards empowering staff to achieve better financial flexibility, emergency preparedness, and quality of life.

Employees on the HML platform can now quickly address their financial needs through the seamless integration of MIGO’s lending services, without the usual difficulties involved in loan applications. Staff members have the opportunity to secure loans of up to 30percent of their net salary at a 9percent interest rate, with repayment scheduled for their subsequent salary. HML is Africa’s leading human resources management organisation.

Speaking at the press conference that marked the partnership, Adekunbi Ademiluyi, Managing Director of HML, explained how the alliance with MIGO supports the overall vision of the organisation, demonstrating their dedication to providing a simple, flexible, and innovative one-stop human resources solution for organisations of all sizes.

“We are exultant about our partnership with MIGO. It is a significant stride geared at enhancing the financial well-being of staff using our platform. Through this collaboration, our aim is not only to bolster staff’s productivity but to also facilitate easy access to prompt, secure, and discreet financial support, thereby, enabling employees to address their financial needs without compromising their privacy and security,” she said.

Similarly, John Obaro, Group Managing Director, SystemSpecs Holdings further emphasised the importance of deepening access to credit and other financial services, as obtained internationally, saying the lack of tailored credit products can be a definitive cause of financial exclusion.

Winston Osuchukwu, Managing Director and vice president of MIGO Nigeria also expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership and noted that well-meaning and hardworking employees had historically encountered difficulties in accessing suitable financial services due to poor data organisation. However, he said, “MIGO was established on finding ways to make credit available to everyone. Our mission is to use proper data organisation to close financial gaps and positively influence the financial lives of more people. Our partnership with HumanManager Limited is to offer this opportunity to employees and others who will use the platform.”

HumanManager is making this move in keeping with its tradition of constantly innovating solutions to improve employee-employer relationships and enhance overall work efficiency. This financial service offering is in addition to its existing range of innovative HR solutions such as Payroll Management, Staff Record and Performance Management, among others.