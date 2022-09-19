HMD Global CEO visits Nigeria, launch new gadgets

Florian Seiche, chief executive officer of HMD Global, a Finland-based smartphone manufacturing company and home of Nokia phones, has paid a visit to Nigeria

The high-level visit is part of the CEO’s regional visit, meant to align the company’s outlook and strategy for the market.

During his visit, the CEO is accompanied by a delegation which includes Justin Maierthe, vice President, Sub- Saharan Africa, and Joseph Umunnakwe, general manager for West, East & Central Africa.

Seiche while commenting on the visit said, “Nigeria has been a strategic location for our West African business. We recognize the innovative nature of the market and are committed to meeting and satisfying our customers. Our innovative devices are a testament to our commitment in being a customer centric organization.”

Also, Maier added that the visit is a high reflection of the impact the Nigerian business has had on the company.

“We continue to listen to our customer’s and design products that suit their everyday needs with devices that they love, trust, and want to keep for longer,” he said.

Meanwhile, the visit coincides with the launch of four new gadgets by HMD, including the most eco-friendly Nokia smartphone latest release including the Nokia X30 5G, Nokia G60 5G, Nokia C31, and Nokia T21 as well as all-new environmentally friendly accessories.

“Dubbed the most environmentally friendly smartphone to date, the Nokia X30 5G is constructed of 65 percent recycled plastic and 100 percent recycled aluminium. Additionally, more environmentally friendly packaging and standard longevity promise to update the Nokia device line up across all price points,” HMD stated.

Seiche stated that, “At HMD Global, home of Nokia phones, we want people to keep their phones for longer and this can be seen across three areas. We have introduced Circular, a truly circular subscription model that rewards people who extend the lifecycle of their phones. We build our devices with more recycled materials and continue to boost our longevity heritage with software and security updates. And we are working hard to live this approach as a company, with our business-wide sustainability pledges that shows our commitment to continue to work harder to protect tomorrow.”

The company explained that its entry in the country has brought good tidings for mobile phone customers in the region, adding that HMD Global has ensured production of phone products that consumers love, which is versatile for all occasions, trust in their daily needs as they experience award winning quality phones, where consumers can be able to work, learn and play longer.