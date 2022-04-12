Hero to unveil ‘Nwanne Connect’ campaign in Onitsha

Hero, a premium lager, produced by International Breweries PLC, has concluded plans to take ‘Nwanne Connect’ campaign to Onitsha in Anambra State.

The campaign, which involves hosting the largest gathering of Igbos in the world, would be organised in recognition of the Igbo people, their culture, and the celebration of brotherhood.

It aims to celebrate the Igbo legacy of brotherhood and will create opportunity for popular Igbo artistes including PSquare and Illbliss to perform.

Commenting on the campaign, Tolulope Adedeji, marketing director of the International Breweries Plc, said that Hero Lager as a cultural brand that is mostly preferred by Easterners, celebrates the Igbo culture, promotes brotherhood, kinship, and hard work.

“Igbos have the leading apprenticeship network and this could not have been possible without the love and unity the Igbos consistently demonstrate to one another. By showcasing the unique fashion, music, spirituality, art, and history of the Igbos, Nwanne Connect campaign will be celebrating these sterling qualities that have been the foundation of the success of the ethnic group,” she explained.

On his part, Dubem Orji, brand manager, who noted that Igbos never forget their home, family and people, said that every Igbo man strives to be a Hero by making their people proud.

“Hero Lager, through Nwanne Connect, is keying into this massive energy of self-confidence and love for one’s brethren that Igbos have. Based on this love, organising the largest assembly of Igbos is something that delights us seeing that Igbos already have the unifying factor of love, support, and unity of purpose,” he said.

The campaign also aims to enter the Guinness World Records as the largest assembly of Igbos by attracting over 30,000 Igbos at home and abroad.