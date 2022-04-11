HealthStation Limited receives QMS certification to optimise performance

HealthStation Limited, Nigeria’s health-tech and provider of digital hospital services and information systems has established a quality management system in accordance with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems (QMS).

The certificate was presented to the company in Lagos for the scope– Providing Sustainable Health Management Information Systems (HMIS) and technology infrastructure solutions to hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers and other related health services.

Through this certification, HealthStation Limited has demonstrated that its internal quality management and operating processes and procedures satisfy the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 QMS standard.

HealthStation Limited is committed to driving sustainability in the Nigerian healthcare sector using infrastructure, software and intelligence.

The ISO 9001:2015 QMS international standard, as an important framework will ensure quality products/services, characterised with costumes’ satisfaction, as it guarantees that the company has a well-functioning system, ensuring efficient processes and procedures, clear objectives, measurable results, as well as continuous improvement frameworks.

“We are delighted that finally our well-structured business operations and over 10 years of experience has enabled us to achieve this feat. This is an outcome of our dedication and we shall continue to differentiate ourselves in proven capacity and innovations, to ensure customer satisfaction and continuous improvements,” Kelechi Uloh, Chief Executive Officer, HealthStation, said.

Service enhancements and quality assurance are key elements of HealthStation’s strategy. According to the company, all employees were included in the preparation, implementation and evaluation of all its quality assuring and promoting activities.

“Hence, aside from our contribution to the health ecosystem, all activities, processes, and procedures for planning, designs, operations and support services are traceable and transparently documented. Over the years, our service offerings have enhanced revenue assurance for health institutions, improved patients’ experience and wait time, and provided optimality of hospital’s records, reports and data analysis,” Uloh added.

The ISO 9001:2015 QMS certification is evidence of the capabilities and the sustainability of its business model and operations. The certification is not only a confirmation of its quality management system, but also an incentive for it to continue to further develop and promote a continual process of improvement.