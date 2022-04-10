Flour Mills gets ISO 27001 certification

Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC, one of the fast-moving consumer goods, has passed the PECB ISO 27001 certification audit for its Information Technology (IT) and cybersecurity framework and policies.

The certification was facilitated by Nigeria’s cybersecurity firms, Kecam Technologies Limited and Data Sixth Cyber Security Limited and it is said to be the most recognised international standards for information security management for any organisation globally.

Speaking to the media on the certification, Group Managing Director of Flour Mills of Nigeria PLC, Omoboyede Olusanya, said: “We appreciate this certificate and the credit should go to the team that ensured that this happened. This is a document that shows that we have done something and we are very particular in the areas of cyber security. We are desirous to build a world-class organisation. It is a process and it is an ingrained process, there is a continuous stride that we have here. We will keep improving.”

On his part, Group Head of Information Technology (IT) Flour Mills, Serge Yao, said that the certification brings reassurance to business’s cyber security posture and added that it proves that they have well-defined system to handle cyber-attacks and cyber security.

On the importance of the certification, vice chairman, Kecam Technologies Limited, Bonny Mekwunye, said: “About 10.5 trillion dollars will be the cost of cybercrime by the year 2025, what does this mean?

It is basically that many organisations will be exposed to cyber-attack, it is important that organisations must start thinking how to build their cyber security framework such as people, processes and technology. This is where ISO certification comes in. This is a globally recognised body that is designed for organisations that are desirous and serious to look into their cyber security processes.”

The country manager of Data Sixth Cyber Security Limited, Ihuoma Obioha, who also spoke described the certification obtained by Flour Mills as a bold step, adding, “There is cyber resilience and they are sure that their critical infrastructure is protected. This certification demonstrates that the organisation is equal to task in the area of cyber security and it shows that they are digitally inclined. This certification will build a lot of moral, trust and confidence for the organisation and their stakeholders.”