Flour Mills appoints Bola Adeeko as Director for Special Projects

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has appointed Bola Adeeko as the Director for Special Projects, effective March 1, 2022. Bola will provide the executive leadership for the initiation and flawless execution of all critical business growth initiatives to achieve Flour Mills five-year strategic plan.

He will lead the leveraging of technology to develop a competitive edge in shared services and other business-critical capabilities. As Flour Mills explores other areas of business expansion opportunities, Adeeko will also lead the emerging/major opportunities to ensure they deliver the desired objectives

Adeeko is a seasoned business executive with 28 years of cognate experience. He has gained a distinguished track record from working with highly reputed global institutions, including Sara Lee Corporation, First Data Corporation, JP Morgan Chase, where he rose to become Vice President, and Global Trade Finance. He has also held several leadership positions such as Chief of Staff and Head Corporate Services Division at the NGX Exchange Group (formerly Nigerian Stock Exchange), Interim CEO at Central Securities Clearing System Plc (CSCS), and most recently, Head of Business Support Services Division, NGX, overseeing several mission-critical functions like Human Capital, Finance, Legal, Corporate Sustainability, Enterprise Risk Management, and Brand Marketing.

Read also: Access HoldCo now listed on NGX

He is a Fellow and Life Member of the Institute of Directors, a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration, and an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. He is also an alumnus of executive courses at INSEAD and Harvard Business School. He holds a BSc. Accounting from the Olabisi Onabanjo University, and MBA – Finance and Marketing from Hood College, Frederick, Maryland, USA.

Incorporated in September 1960 and quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1978, Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) Plc, owners of the iconic Golden Penny Food brand is one of Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied companies. With a broad basket of food products and robust pan-Nigerian production, distribution, and supply chain network, FMN is a fully integrated and diversified food and agro-allied group.

FMN group strives in its purpose to “Feed the Nation, Everyday” through its five core food value chains: Grains, Sweeteners, Oils and Fats, Proteins, and Starches. FMN creates value along the entire food chain with its “farm-to-table” model by providing inputs and know-how to farmers, aggregating and sourcing crops and raw materials to supply its world-class processing facilities across Nigeria, and distributing its innovative food brands to its customers.