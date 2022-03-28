Access HoldCo now listed on NGX

The entire 35,545,225,622 issued shares of Access Bank were delisted from the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday March 28, 2022 while Access HoldCo’s entire issued share capital of 35,545,225,622 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each were same day listed on the Daily Official List of NGX at N9.95 per share.

Trading in the shares of Access Bank Plc (the Bank) was suspended last Thursday March 24 to prevent trading in the shares of the Bank in preparation for the eventual delisting of Access Bank Plc from the Daily Official List of Nigerian Exchange Limited (the Exchange) and listing of the Holding Company, Access Holdings Plc on the Exchange.

The delisting of Access Bank and listing of Access HoldCo on NGX is pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement between Access Bank Plc and the holders of its fully paid ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each as approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and sanctioned by the Court.