Haruna Jalo-Waziri gets another five-year term as CEO of CSCS

The Board of Directors of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc has reappointed Haruna Jalo-Waziri as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for another term of five years, effective 01 November 2021. Jalo-Waziri’s reappointment follows a successful four-year term highlighting his outstanding performance and exemplary leadership style.

Jalo-Waziri took over in 2017 from the Interim Chief Executive officer, Bola Adeeko, with a clear mandate to drive the next phase of CSCS’s strategic journey. Over the last four years, the company has seen a major boost in its revenue base as well as built strong strategic alliances with other financial market entities across Africa.

The well-deserved reappointment comes after four successful years of transformative leadership which has led to enhanced productivity and value creation at Nigeria’s Premier and dominant capital market infrastructure.

With the oversight of the Board and a fully dedicated management team, Haruna Jalo-Waziri led the growth of CSCS’s profit by 18percent CAGR and delivered a 20percent return on average equity in 2020 financial year, despite the pandemic. Jalo-Waziri and team have repositioned CSCS as a market-oriented and client-centric organisation, which has proven effective in enhancing operational excellence, extracting efficiency gains and deepening stakeholder engagements, all of which are critical for the long-term sustainability of CSCS as a financial market infrastructure.

Speaking on the reappointment, Oscar N. Onyema, OON, Chairman of CSCS noted, “The Board is impressed with Jalo-Waziri’s performance at CSCS over the past four years and it has been exciting working with the executive management team under his leadership. More so we believe that the foundation the team has built, positions the company for its next growth phase. That is why we are aiming to consolidate on our gains and diversify the business for sustainable growth. On behalf of the Board, I congratulate Jalo-Waziri on this reappointment, which reflects our vote of confidence and greater expectations from him in creating value for shareholders and broader stakeholders of CSCS.

Commenting on his reappointment, Haruna Jalo-Waziri said, “I would like to thank the Board of Directors for this reappointment. It’s a vote of confidence in my team, whose tenacity and ingenuity are my greatest motivation and confidence. I am tremendously proud of the talent pool we have built here at CSCS. As we set out to diligently execute on our next growth strategy, I am super excited at the future of this great institution and look forward to deepening our partnership with different stakeholders for mutual prosperity. I would continue to count on the support of our apex regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission; our Board of Directors; Participants and other stakeholders in deepening the Nigerian capital market for our mutual growth. It has been an excitingly challenging journey and the grass keeps getting greener at every turn”.