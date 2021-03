Guaranty Trust Bank plc has released its audited financial results for the year ended December 31,2020 to the Nigerian and London Stock Exchanges. A review of the result shows improved performance across all key financial metrics in the face of theunprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting the quality of past decisionsand reaffirming…

