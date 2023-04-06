Group promotes walking to improve fitness, healthy life

Waka Community International Foundation in partnership with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Q-life and Health Emergency Initiative has urged Nigerians to always participate in walking activities to keep fit and live a healthy life.

The foundation made the call during a road walk organised in honour of the late Adetokunbo Alakija, chairman, of the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) board, recently in Lagos.

Waka Community stated that its commitment to urge Nigerians to always take the constant practice of walking for safer health as a responsibility is informed by the belief that health is wealth.

Lorenzo Mba, founder, Waka Community International Foundation, said Walking is very crucial to maintain a healthy weight, burning fats and controlling most diseases.

“Walking helps prevent or manage various conditions including heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure, cancer and type 2 diabetes. Walking also helps improve cardiovascular fitness. Walking contributes to clearing the mind and it boosts our moods. Walking is a low-impact exercise and so it is gentle on the ankles and knees. We encourage folks to walk indoors or outdoors depending on the choice, safety or convenience,” MBA said.

He added that the dedication in honour of the late Alakija was because of his love and commitment to walking which he extended to over 39 countries.

He added that walking should not be seen as a competition but rather a way of changing lives and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

Similarly, Pascal Achinine, executive director, of Health Emergency Initiative said, “This edition is unique because the late Alakija was a very great man. He was with us when we had the inaugural edition so, apart from using this to honour him, we are also using the avenue to call attention to the importance of healthy living. Walking is a great way to stay healthy and strong.