German firm, AHK Nigeria train 300 auto mechanics

BASF West Africa, a German chemical company is collaborating with The Delegation of German Industry and Commerce (AHK) in Nigeria to organise training for 300 auto mechanics over the next few months.

In a statement seen by BusinessDay, the company said it will leverage the German dual vocational training model structured to provide tailored solutions to the evolving landscape in the country’s automotive industry.

“AHK leverages the longstanding expertise from the network of German chambers of commerce in Germany and abroad to adapt suitable approaches to skills development for the African markets by organising and conducting training,” it said.

Apart from the training, the company said it has introduced Glysantin, a premium engine coolant for power generators into the country as of January 2023.

“In Nigeria, generation of power using diesel or gas generators is key to the smooth running of facilities and industries. Such heavy-duty engines have high demands due to their long operating hours and high load rates,” the company said.

It said with its long-life protection the product prevents damages and reduces downtimes thus ensuring a reliable power supply. “Consequently, the Glysantin brand has received the most Original Equipment Manufacturer approvals from the large motor manufacturers.”

Jean-Marc Ricca, managing director at BASF West Africa added that BASF has been delivering industry expertise and innovations to provide high performance cooling solutions that meet the evolving industry challenges.

“With this latest product innovation, the company now specifically targets the sector of generators and motor vehicle engines to deliver on the critical cooling requirements in safety and performance.

Since 1929, Glysantin has been serving the automotive industry worldwide. They offer threefold engine protection against corrosion, overheating, and frost ensuring that the engine’s cooling system works smoothly all year round.