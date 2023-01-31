Buhari, Arase, UN envoy, others set agenda for incoming president

President Muhammadu Buhari, alongside the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, among other dignitaries, on Monday, spoke of Nigerians’ expectations from the incoming president, whom they agreed must commit to the unity of the country, security, economy and justice for all.

They spoke at the state of the nation dialogue convened by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Abuja.

In his remarks, President Buhari said no single government can totally solve Nigeria’s problems and that efforts of various successive governments were crucial.

Represented by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, he lauded the NBA for the dialogue, which he said would contribute to the development of the country, but told the lawyers that they have a responsibility to ensure justice in the country.

His words: “I would say no one government in this country would be able to solve the problems of Nigeria. But as we build on the precedent set by successive governments, not discarding completely what has been put in place, we would in the course of our desire to build a Nigeria of our dreams, be able to pick one or two things, on which we can concentrate and move.”

He urged that the outcome of the dialogue should be transmitted to his government and assured that the resolutions would be incorporated in the handover documents to the incoming government.

For the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, there is the need to address the major causes of insecurity in the country, pointing to the need to fix primary education.

He said most of the challenges of insecurity were a result of the breakdown of the social contract towards the people.

He said the NBA conference which took a wholistic look at the country to find the problem areas and proffer solutions as the elections near was audacious.

“Security is very important. Let us look at the root causes. Let us ensure governance touches the lives of everyone and mobilize more resources,” he said.

Read also: 34 countries, 20 milion farmers to benefit from AfDB’s $1.5bn agric fund – Adesina

The Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, raised concerns on the attacks on facilities of the Independent NAtional Electoral Commision.

She also regretted instances of fake news, hate speech, based on religious and ethnic identities, as well as violence against candidates since the political campaigns began.

Mohammed commended the NBA for organizing the dialogue at this time which equally provided the lawyers, the platform to discuss ways of managing conflicts and tensions that may arise from the upcoming electoral process, which she noted as critical for Nigeria.

She touched on the need for the Africa’s largest economy to focus on economic, social and environmental principles and be guided by the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) targeted by2030.

According to her, the SDGs are built on peace, justice and strong institutions to ensure peaceful and inclusive societies by providing access to justice for all and building effective, accountable, and inclusive institutions at all levels.

She encouraged the participation of women and youths in the policy making process.

President of the NBA, Yakubu Maikyau, said governments at all levels must continuously engage for discussions that will provide Nigerians with sufficient guide as to the right choice of candidates especially in the upcoming general elections.

“Nigerians must be satisfied, given the concrete realities of our nation, with the practical solutions that are being proposed by those seeking elective offices with the current security, economic and political challenges.

“Consistent with our duty to the people, we cannot allow the nation to be misled,” he stated.

He further apologised to Nigerians for the failure of lawyers to live up to their responsibilities of providing the right guidance for the country to advance.

He said: “I dare say, with utmost respect, that to a large extent, our experience today as a country is a direct result of the legal profession’s abdication of the duty to provide direction and leadership to the people.

” I must therefore, as one who is privileged to lead the Bar at this time, apologise to Nigerians for the abdication of our role.

“Today, as members of the Bar, we are reputed more for how much fees we charge our clients as opposed to the discharge of our primary call to offer guidance and/or offer ourselves for the advancement of the cause of our country,” Maikyau said.

Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Solomon Arase, encouraged the deployment of technology to secure the country.

Arase was of the opinion that increasing the number of security personnel as well as deploying technology would help the incoming government tackle wide spread insecurity.

He said policing today is knowledge- driven as he advocated a Comprehensive reform of security architecture in terms of size, capacity, among others.

“Government cannot do it alone and therefore must work with private concerns,” he suggested.

But he kicked against reform panels which according to him haven’t worked in tackling insecurity.

“It is a waste of time. What is required is the political will,” Arase added.