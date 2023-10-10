Furex launches an App for digital assets trading

Furex Technologies has launched its digital app to drive secured and seamless crypto and other digital assets transactions.

Speaking during a virtual launch, Fure Eviosekwofa, founder of Furex Technologies, noted that the App represents the culmination of the vision for a more accessible and efficient crypto and digital assets trading experience, as it seeks to promote financial freedom for all.

He said, “This marks a pivotal moment in the digital finance industry. With a focus on seamless crypto and other digital assets transactions, multi-currency support, and enhanced security, Furex is setting a new standard for enthusiasts.

“This event is not just about launching an app; it’s about launching a movement. Furex is committed to building a diverse and dynamic crypto community, and our brand ambassadors are a testament to that commitment.”

Read also: FG moves to unlock $130bn digital skills market

Damilola Olatoye, product manager at Furex, who shared an insight into the app’s features, said that the App is designed to simplify crypto trading as it eliminates the need for users to wait for suitable buyers and sellers. “This App automates the trading process, making it accessible to users of all levels.

“The Furex App has a user-friendly interface, innovative features, and the unveiling of four influential brand ambassadors from the entertainment and lifestyle space including Ola of Lagos, Isokoboy, Classy Jesters and Anthon Umeh. These ambassadors will play a vital role in promoting financial empowerment through the Furex platform.

“Furex invites all crypto enthusiasts to download the Furex App Version 1 via Google PlayStore and AppStore. By signing up, users will access welcome packages, marking the beginning of their exciting crypto journey.”