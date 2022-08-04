Fundall announces relaunch of digital banking app after acquisition

Fundall Technology Solutions Limited (Fundall) has announced the relaunch of its digital banking application after its acquisition by Emerging Africa Group.

Fundall is an end-to-end full-stack digital bank committed to promoting financial inclusion and literacy by empowering Africans with financial tools to make intelligent financial decisions.

Abimbola Shopeju, CEO Fundall said the relaunch of Fundall provides a unique opportunity to showcase the myriad possibilities in the firm’s platforms.

“We are equipped to remain agile, scalable and efficient, to meet customer demands and ever-changing needs, while providing convenience, speed, security and a great user experience,” Shopeju said.

“It is expedient as a business that we stay above the curve by being predictive with our solutions as we position Fundall to become Africa’s next Unicorn in the Fintech ecosystem,” Shopeju added.

To gain momentum and as a show of confidence in the Digital Banking Application, the company said it is going to the market with retail and business suites including users being able to initiate fixed savings in (Naira & USD), make transfers, pay bills, purchase airtime, request for lifestyle debit cards, access portfolio line of credit, and request money from peers among others.

On the Business suite, leveraging the vast experience of the full stack in-house technology team, Fundall provides application programming interface (API) as a Service Solution, Mobile and Web App Development, White-labeled Solutions, Core Banking/Finance Solutions, Cloud & Infrastructure Setup and Management & Flow Automation.

Founded in 2019, Fundall is committed to helping individuals and businesses access all things related to money management from its platforms.