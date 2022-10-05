FT invites entries for 2023 ranking of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies

The Financial Times, in collaboration with Statista, invites entries from African companies for the ranking of African Fastest Growing Companies in 2023. This is the second edition of the project, after a successfully held inaugural edition in 2022. The results for the second edition will be announced in May 2023. BusinessDay is a cooperation partner.

“In partnership with Statista, the data provider, the FT aims to identify companies with the strongest revenue growth between 2018 and 2021. The ranking will appear in a special report published in a weekday edition of the FT newspaper and on FT.com, alongside articles by FT correspondents on trends identified in the research”, FT announced through a statement.

To be included in the list of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023, a firm must meet criteria which include that such firm must have generated a revenue of at least $100,000 in 2018 and revenue of at least $1.5 million in 2021.

The firms must be independent entities and not branch offices or subsidiaries of any kind. In addition, it must be headquartered in Africa, and revenue growth between 2018 and 2021 must be organic, that is, internally stimulated.

Read also: FEC considers 2023 draft budget estimates ahead of presentations to NASS

Participating firms will be exposed to new business opportunities through publicity on both the FT and Statista’s official websites, and through their social media platforms worldwide. They will also enjoy other media coverage, branding, and will have access to over one million data.

“Inclusion in Africa’s Fastest Growing is a visible and public acknowledgment of your company’s performance that extends far beyond your specific industry and country. It will also generate attention for your business on the part of potential partners, customers and investors around the world,” FT announced.

To participate in the 2023 ranking, please click on the link here:

https://survey.statista-research.com/463415?lang=en

South Africa, with 24 firms, had the highest number of firms that featured in the inaugural ranking by FT in 2022. It was followed by Nigeria, 20; Kenya, 9 and Egypt, 6.

Some of the Nigerian companies that successfully made the first edition include AFEX Commodities, Zedcrest Capital, Starsight Capital, Kawai Technologies, West African Soy Industries, Commercio Partners, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, Alpha Morgan, WACOT Rice, and Field Intelligence.

Others are Tripple Gee and Company, IHS Netherlands Holdoc B.V, FoodCo, Global Accelerex, Prestige Assurance, and Julius Berger.