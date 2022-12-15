FMN joins African Business Leaders Coalition

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) plc, owner of the producer of Golden Penny, recently became the first FMCG company in Nigeria to join the Africa Business Leaders Coalition (ABLC) to fight climate change impacts on the continent.

The coalition is committed to sustainable development and ambitious climate action through the alignment of holistic perspectives from African CEOs and Board Chairs into the global conversation on climate change.

The coalition comprises chief executive officers and chairpersons of fifty-five (55) African companies, from a diverse range of sectors, representing more than $150 billion in revenue and over 900,000 employees across 50 African countries, convened at the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 on the 9th of November 2022 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt with the support of the UN Global Compact.

Boye Olusanya, the group’s managing director/chief executive officer noted that “For FMN, membership of the ABLC is significant because climate action is critical to addressing the key issues facing the African continent such as food insecurity, water scarcity, and displacement of lives and livelihoods, which have been worsened by climate impacts, hence an integrated, consistent, and collaborative approach is required from relevant stakeholders to manage the risks and opportunities associated with climate change.

“The ABLC, therefore, presents a viable platform to elevate the voice of the African private sector and bring African perspectives to global conversations on climate change and pathways to a just transition.”

As part of this commitment, Olusanya joined fellow business leaders from the continent at the African Business Coalition Session and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), to unveil the African Business Leaders’ Climate Statement at the Climate Conference (CoP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh Egypt.

The climate statement highlights key commitments by the ABLC to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, supporting Africa’s recent transition towards a 1.5oC future to build a thriving continent rooted in a resilient, green, and competitive economy with opportunities for Africa’s youths and future generations.

The statement also calls on all partners, public and private, to substantially ramp up their support, action, and engagement in Africa through the coalition and meet the existing commitment to resourcing and financing in the spirit of climate justice and equity.

Speaking on the group’s consistent leadership in driving sustainability across its business value chain, Olusanya said, “For over six decades, FMN has been at the forefront of driving sustainable development and continues to make significant investments toward local content development.”