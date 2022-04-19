FITC champions enactment of tech-driven staff promotion exercise for MDAs

The Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) has implored Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other public sector entities to embrace the development and implementation of technology-driven staff promotion exercise.

According to the Managing Director/CEO FITC, Chizor Malize, FITC has over the past 20 years successfully supported MDAs and regulators in the public service to implement a robust and technology driven staff promotion process which is based on the globally recognised FITC Assessment Methodology that supports government desire in achieving a world-class public service.

“FITC Assessment-based Staff Promotion Methodology and tools ensures unbiased assessment that adds value to the organizations with outstanding level of quality and professionalism. Beyond assessment, the outcome of FITC exercise identifies talent management issues and practical interventions for remediating or managing those issues for effective workforce management. These issues cut across recruitment, workforce planning or manpower planning (for both numbers and quality of staff), career management, succession planning, organisation structure, job design, staff-job-fit, HR transformation etc,” Malize noted.

A statement from the institute also noted that part of the FITC Staff Assessment Methodology is an objective and in-depth review of the organisations’ examination syllabus or curriculum to ensure it is skills-based.

“This has further impacted the level of staff productivity and proficiency of the workforce for effective staff performance. Invariably, there is no value add to the organisation as either performance remains the same or the employee struggles to perform at the higher level when promoted,” FITC explained.

FITC has also distinguished itself by introducing the Skill-Based assessment curriculum for staff promotion. This ensures that employees within the public service are assessed based on skills as applicable to their job function or demonstrable skills for higher levels of responsibility.

While the pandemic has redefined learning, assessment, and other talent management imperatives, FITC as a technology driven, innovation-led organisation was prepared and well positioned for remote assessment.

FITC recently launched an Online Proctoring Assessment for remote staff recruitment, promotion assessment and digital skills assessment.

This offers greater flexibility and gains for clients and convenience for candidates who may be at a remote location. During the pandemic therefore, the annual staff promotion process of FITC clients was not disrupted.

The FITC Online Proctoring solution is an AI enabled, multi-skill assessment solution with real-time test session recording and identity authentication. FITC owned Digital Psychometric Centre – can seat hundreds of candidates with social distancing.

Promotion interviews require a systematic series of different, more advanced procedures than the basic interview questions, pre-existing employees vying for the coveted job roles must prove their realignment, ability to mutate and adapt to modern global standards. FITC has systematically designed a panel interview structure that adopts assessment variables relevant to the client’s business terrain and performance metrics, and that also suits the client’s business goals.

Read also: Imose Technologies to train unemployed Nigerians on mobile phone repairs

The adaptation of Psychometric assessment tools provides an insight into the behavioural profile of candidates which is very beneficial in increasing the success rate in the recruitment process and identifying potential leaders amongst other benefits.

Over the years, FITC has developed the capacity to execute Staff Promotional Examinations efficiently and effectively with specialised experts in human capital development, management, and business improvement.

Recently, FITC Advisory supported eight organisations including financial regulators and other MDAs in the execution of Staff Promotional Examination project in a bid to deploy worthy individuals to their aspired job roles.

At the Staff Promotion Exercise of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the CEO/Commissioner for Insurance (CFI), Thomas Sunday applauded the technology innovation deployed and seamless end to end execution of the exercise by FITC.