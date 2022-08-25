Firm unveils initiative to ease consumer’s lifestyle

Idowaz Technologies, a platform with multiple product offerings is set to ease the lifestyle and daily activities of consumers as it makes a debut in the African market starting with Nigeria.

The firm provides services around transportation, food delivery, courier & groceries delivery, payment system, crypto trading platform, hotels & travel, homecare, and fashion via its mobile applications.

Ernest Robinson, founder, and CEO, Idowaz Technologies said that the company is on a mission to make life easier for everyone, adding that it is a simple platform with numerous services that will serve customers better and at a reduced cost.

“Beyond making life easy for people, we are also creating jobs and driving economic activities across all the countries and sectors that we operate in,” he said.

Read also: Lagos makes case for consumer satisfaction

Destiny Ubaga, managing director, Idowaz Technologies Nigeria said the company commenced its Nigerian operations in April 2022 and is doing well as it shows potential s for increased growth in the short to medium term.

“We are already in Abuja and by 2023 we plan to be available across the other 35 states in the country, by 2026 the plan is to be in over 100 countries dominating the business space globally,” He said.

Ubaga revealed that the company offers perks such as ride-sharing and numerous bonuses for its users, partners, and employees. For example, under its ride-hailing services, the company retains only 10 percent of proceeds which is low compared to the normal practice of over 20 percent. In addition, drivers are rewarded with bonuses when they attain a level of achievement and are entitled to paid holidays.

“We have also partnered with agencies such as the police force to ensure adequate security for riders and drivers and numerous organisations to support our expansion plan and enhance our product offerings,” he said.

The company has offices across various countries like India, United Kingdom, USA, Germany, Poland, and Netherlands.