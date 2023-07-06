Firm plans to reintegrate drug addicts into society

Soft Alliance and Resources Limited, has reaffirmed its commitment to reintegrating boys addicted to drugs on the streets of Lagos leveraging SoftAlliance for Good initiative, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the firm towards building stronger and more connected communities through medical outreach programmes.

“This outreach event marks an important milestone for Soft Alliance for Good as we begin our journey to support and empower individuals battling drug addiction,” Bisi Aina, MD, Soft Alliance and Resources Limited said.

According to Aina, the firm plans to conduct additional outreach events, expanding its reach and impact in the coming months. The initiative believes in the power of collaboration and community engagement to address societal challenges effectively.

“We are dedicated to making a positive impact in the lives of these boys and reintegrating them into society as productive members. We welcome partnerships from like-minded organizations to join us in this noble cause,” Aina said.

According to Aina, the primary objective of the first Soft Alliance for Good initiative conducted in front of Ojuolape House, NERDC Road, Alausa, Lagos, was to reintegrate boys addicted to drugs back into society, by providing them with the support they need to rebuild their lives.

“The Soft Alliance for Good initiative is dedicated to creating a more inclusive, resilient, and vibrant society where everyone has a sense of belonging and purpose. By working with community members and stakeholders, the project aims to provide resources to underprivileged communities; promote social cohesion, support local businesses, and foster cultural exchange,” Aina said.

During this outreach event, the Soft Alliance for Good team identified young people with needs such as rehabilitation, medical care, and vocational training. The initiative is open to partnerships with various organizations, including rehabilitation centers, vocational training homes, medical facilities, NGOs, and other entities willing to contribute to this noble cause.

The outreach event was made possible through the generous contributions of the good people of Soft Alliance and Resources Limited. Relief materials such as food, clothes, and shoes were distributed to the young boys and girls providing immediate support and assistance.