Firm launches doorstep delivery service

September 19, 2024

AAJ Express, an international logistics firm has announced the launch of its doorstep delivery service.

“After establishing a reputation for excellence in international delivery, AAJ is now turning its focus to enhancing local logistics. The company has made significant investments in cutting-edge technology and operational infrastructure to provide a seamless and efficient delivery experience across Nigeria. This new service would offer real-time parcel tracking, ensuring that customers can monitor their parcel all the way,” the firm said in a statement.

According to the firm, its entry into the local logistics market is driven by years of operational excellence and innovation on the global stage.

Currently operating 40 express centres across the country, AAJ Express has an ambitious plan for further expansion. The company envisions establishing a delivery centre in every local government area, ensuring comprehensive coverage and enhanced service delivery nationwide, according to Adekunle Adeyemo, the founder of the company.

“Our mission is to deliver a tech-driven, affordable and premium service that meets the diverse needs of e-commerce businesses, corporate entities and individuals throughout the country. With real-time parcel tracking and a focus on excellence, we are setting a new standard for local delivery,” Adeyemo said.

He added that the launch of the nationwide doorstep delivery service was a pivotal moment for AAJ Express, representing the company’s dedication to bringing its world-class logistics solution to a broader audience.
