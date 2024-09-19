Firm launches doorstep delivery service

AAJ Express, an international logistics firm has announced the launch of its doorstep delivery service.

“After establishing a reputation for excellence in international delivery, AAJ is now turning its focus to enhancing local logistics. The company has made significant investments in cutting-edge technology and operational infrastructure to provide a seamless and efficient delivery experience across Nigeria. This new service would offer real-time parcel tracking, ensuring that customers can monitor their parcel all the way,” the firm said in a statement.

According to the firm, its entry into the local logistics market is driven by years of operational excellence and innovation on the global stage.

Read also: Firm partners FG to champion Nigeria food security initiative

Currently operating 40 express centres across the country, AAJ Express has an ambitious plan for further expansion. The company envisions establishing a delivery centre in every local government area, ensuring comprehensive coverage and enhanced service delivery nationwide, according to Adekunle Adeyemo, the founder of the company.

“Our mission is to deliver a tech-driven, affordable and premium service that meets the diverse needs of e-commerce businesses, corporate entities and individuals throughout the country. With real-time parcel tracking and a focus on excellence, we are setting a new standard for local delivery,” Adeyemo said.

He added that the launch of the nationwide doorstep delivery service was a pivotal moment for AAJ Express, representing the company’s dedication to bringing its world-class logistics solution to a broader audience.