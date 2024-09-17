Firm partners FG to champion Nigeria’s food security initiative

Origin Tech Group is spearheading the Greener Hope Agriculture Mechanisation Productivity Programme (GHAPP) in partnership with the Federal Government (FG), in a move seen at addressing Nigeria’s growing food security challenges.

According to the firm, the initiative aims to boost food production and fortify the nation’s agricultural resilience.

The initiative will focus on establishing mechanisation hubs nationwide, equipping farmers with the tools and technology necessary to maximise agricultural output and minimise waste.

Samuel Joseph Samuel, executive chairman, Origin Tech Group, stated that by strategically deploying advanced agricultural machinery, optimising land use, and making targeted investments in production and processing, the program is expected to increase food output by over two million metric tonnes.

“The Greener Hope National Agriculture Productivity programme is an initiative to expand food production by over 2 million metric tonnes through collaboration with federal, state, and local governments, as well as the private sector,” he stated.

According to him, Nigeria’s food security crisis has reached a critical juncture, exacerbated by factors such as border insecurity, uncontrolled immigration, and rampant smuggling.

He stated that these issues have severely disrupted the country’s traditional agricultural regions, worsened the food insecurity index and threatened national stability.

“As the nation grapples with the deepening food crisis, GHAPP offers a beacon of hope, harnessing the power of Agri-tech to build a more secure and prosperous future for all Nigerians,” Samuel stated.

He stated further that the programme is a direct and proactive response to the challenges in the agric sector, which align with the strategic goals outlined in president Tinubu’s executive order on food security.

Abubakar Kyari, Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, during a recent implementation committee meeting held in Abuja, emphasised how the program will promote agricultural mechanisation and ensure food sufficiency across the country.

“This initiative is not only vital for securing Nigeria’s food future but also for protecting local industries, reinforcing the government’s commitment to enhancing the productivity of the nation’s Agro-value chain.”

The Greener Hope Agricultural Productivity programme is the latest in a series of initiatives dedicated to fostering sustainable development and economic growth in Nigeria.

The programme aims to establish large-scale commercial farming hubs that will optimise production and boost the agricultural sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP).

The initiative is supported by a consortium of global partners, with funding from the Brazilian government and Deutsche bank group, while Origin Tech Group will lead the implementation process.