Fidson awards scholarship to Nigerian mathematics genius

Fidson Healthcare Plc, a healthcare provider in Nigeria has awarded a partial scholarship to the mathematics genuis – Faith Odunsi , who recently gained admission to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), in the United States of America (USA).

This was disclosed during the 12th edition of the Astymin Brilliance Reward (ABR) event, which took place at the company’s head office in Lagos.

The video of the formal presentation of the scholarship, which took place earlier in the month, was screened at the hybrid event attended by representatives from the Lagos State Ministry of Education, State Universal Basic Education Board [SUBEB], National Association of Proprietors of Private School [NAPPS], Association for Formidable Education Development [AFED] and selected awardees.

Fidelis Ayebae, founder and managing director of the company, while presenting the offer letter disclosed that it is an annual grant of $10,000 as partial scholarship for Faith’s undergraduate studies at MIT.

He further explained that the grant is sponsored by the ABR programme, which is aimed at developing mental and academic performance among students by rewarding hard work and academic excellence.

Yetunde Adesola, ABR programme coordinator, in her speech, disclosed that ABR has rewarded close to 4,000 students in both government-owned and private schools across the country since its inception in 2010.

“This year, ABR is rewarding 295 students and we believe this will encourage them to be good academically and all other activities they take part in their schools,” she said.

In his opening remarks, the firm’s general manager, commercial, Gbenga Olayemi stated that Fidson is committed to rewarding excellence because excellence is one of the core values of the organisation.

“We are appreciating these brilliant children today because of the priority we put on education. We believe no society can develop without quality education.” He added.

Astymin is the flagship brand of Fidson, and is sponsoring the ABR. According to the product manager, Fisayo Oluwamese, Astymin is a blend of essential amino acids trusted in about 40 countries in the world for its quality and effectiveness.

Leaders in the education sector lauded Fidson and the Astymin School programme for their consistent support for education. The General Secretary of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Alaka Lukman shared testimonials of Fidson’s support of the association over the years.