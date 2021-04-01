Fidelity Bank records N28.1bn full year pre-tax profit

Fidelity Bank Plc has posted strong full year results for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, in a clear demonstration of resilience and stability. In the results announced Wednesday March 31, 2021 on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nigerian lender capped a remarkable year, showing strong growth in Core Operating Profits, Net Revenue…

