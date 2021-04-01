BusinessDay
Fidelity Bank records N28.1bn full year pre-tax profit

...Proposes N6.4bn dividend payout ...Customer deposit rises by 38.7% to N1.699tn

Fidelity Bank
Fidelity Bank, which has become the clear leader among Tier 2 banks, posted a 50.9percent growth in Core Operating Profits from N29.8billion in 2019

Fidelity Bank Plc has posted strong full year results for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, in a clear demonstration of resilience and stability. In the results announced Wednesday March 31, 2021 on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the Nigerian lender capped a remarkable year, showing strong growth in Core Operating Profits, Net Revenue…

