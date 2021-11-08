Fidelity Bank CEO advises employees on ethics, integrity

Fidelity Bank Plc employees have been advised to uphold the bank’s tradition of high ethical standards, integrity and sound corporate governance while providing financial services to the banking public.

Giving the advice to staff on Monday as part of activities to flag off the 2021 Corporate Compliance & Ethics Week (CCEW), the bank’s Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, explained that the celebration was an excellent opportunity to reaffirm the bank’s commitment to operating in an ethical and responsible manner.

“As we continue to innovate, grow and build a customer-oriented business that leverages digital technologies, we owe our customers, partners, shareholders, the communities we serve, and more importantly, ourselves, the duty of upholding the highest standard of ethical conduct in everything we do,” she emphasized.

Since 2005, companies across the world have celebrated the annual Corporate Compliance & Ethics Week in a bid to shine a spotlight on the importance of compliance and ethics. The core principles of the week are awareness, recognition, and reinforcement; and this year’s celebration would run from Monday, November 7 to Friday, November 12, 2021.

Recognising the significance of trust and confidence in the banking industry, Onyeali-Ikpe noted that companies that implement a management philosophy that places a premium on business ethics are far more likely to succeed than those that operate unethically.

As part of the Corporate Compliance & Ethics Week, the bank will conduct a host of engaging staff activities including trivia contests, giveaways, quizzes and lectures all designed to remind its over 5,000 staff across the country of the importance of operating ethically as they go about their daily activities.

Renowned for its world-class corporate governance practices, Fidelity Bank boasts of one of the strongest Boards of Directors in the banking industry. The tier-two lender recently concluded a highly successful Eurobond offering, raising US $400 Million from the international capital markets through a 5-Year tenor Eurobond.