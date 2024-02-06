Fidelity Bank appoints Abolore as new executive director

Fidelity Bank Plc, a commercial bank in Nigeria, has appointed Abolore Solebo as its new executive director and corporate banking directorate.

The appointment, which has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria, was announced in a statement on Friday and made effective from February 2, 2024.

“Abolore Solebo joins the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc with over 24 years of extensive financial services and general management experience in corporate, investment, commercial, retail, and transaction banking, EnterpriseWide risk management, corporate strategy, and consulting in Nigeria and the United Kingdom,” the statement said.

It added that since Abolore joined the bank in 2008 as a senior manager, he has held key positions including head, of corporate bank directorate analyst group (2008); division head, of upstream (2010); division head, of energy and power/project finance (2017) and serves on various management committees.

He was the acting head of the Corporate Bank Directorate from 2021 until he was appointed Executive Director and is the recipient of several performance awards at the bank.

“Abolore Solebo will make significant contributions to the growth and development of the bank, and we look forward to working closely with him to achieve its strategic objectives.”

It stated that before joining the bank, Abolore worked at Shell International Trading and Shipping Co. Ltd., London, as a Credit Risk QA Analyst on the Global Credit Initiative Project for its global trading operations between 2007 and 2008. He began his career as a trainee banking officer at Citizens International Bank Plc in 1999.

He later moved to Broad Bank of Nigeria Plc as a banking officer in 2002, after which he left for the UK and returned to Nigeria in 2008 to join the bank.

The company said Abolore is a keynote speaker and resource person on oil and gas matters in Nigeria and has been involved in multibillion-dollar projects and finance transactions.

It noted that he holds an MBA from London Business School (UK), an MSc in Financial Management and Economics (Middlesex University, UK) with distinction, and a BSc in Accounting from Ogun State University.