FBNQuest promotes financial literacy to drive inclusion

In a bid to promote financial literacy amongst the younger generation, FBNQuest has collaborated with the United State Agency for International Development (USAID) – Youth-Powered Ecosystem to Advance Urban Adolescent Health (YPE4AH) program designed to educate preteens and teenagers on how to preserve, save and grow money.

In commemoration of Global Money Week and to promote financial literacy, FBNQuest employees volunteered to teach Youths from the Araromi Youth Training Hub in Gbagada, Lagos, and provided insights and techniques on how they can commence their journey to financial independence.

The discussion centered on financial planning and cultivating healthy saving habits at a younger age and was themed ‘Plan your money, Plant your future.’ The participants were taught how to set clear and specific goals to guide financial decisions.

Barbara Ezeife, head of marketing and corporate communications at FBNQuest Merchant Bank spoke on the collaboration with USAID to promote economic growth through financing literacy.

“At FBNQuest, one of our pillars as responsible corporate citizens focuses on driving financial literacy, as we believe it is pivotal to building sustainable economic growth and personal development. We remain committed to contributing to this collective goal by participating in more training that will enable us to add value to individuals across the country,” she said.

Financial literacy refers to the ability to make informed judgments and take effective decisions regarding the use and management of money. And thus, it goes hand in hand with financial inclusion in terms of strengthening more financial depth.

Olamide Adeosun, chief financial officer of FBNQuest Merchant Bank, and other employees of the organisation through the employee volunteering initiative volunteered to train over 400 students on Financial Literacy across Nigeria.

The investment-certified professionals went further to cover and highlight how students can take advantage of investment opportunities from a young age, cultivating the habit of putting money away to meet goals requiring money. The organisation visited schools spanned across Lagos, Abuja, and Rivers states.

The USAID – Youth-Powered Ecosystem to Advance Urban Adolescent Health (YPE4AH) is aimed at improving the health and well-being of out-of-school youths in urban slums in selected communities in Lagos and Kano States.

The program seeks to empower young Nigerians to think about their future differently and access the skills, social capital, and resources needed to realize their aspirations.

The YPE4AH project has trained 300 adolescents in several communities and provides livelihood opportunities for 500 adolescents with its life skills programming that builds the capacity of out-of-school adolescents.