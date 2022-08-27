Expert urges youths to get entrepreneurial skill against future challenges

The Lead Consultant of Dafidi Consulting, David Kasali, has stated that if the rising youth unemployment rate in Nigeria is to be reversed, young people must view skill acquisition as the new oil and take all reasonable steps to obtain skills that are necessary for the economy.

Speaking at a seminar in Lagos recently, Kasali claimed that the time when Nigeria’s primary source of income was crude oil is quickly changing and that soon, the ability of young people to produce goods and services would be the norm.

He noted that given Nigeria’s economy, population, and the enormous number of unemployed youths who can take advantage of these chances, there are several opportunities in the informal sector.

He said it is self-deceiving to consider skills such as plumbing, electrical, carpentry, and other skills as skills for the lowlife.

According to Kasali, these skills are goldmines, and young Nigerians will benefit greatly from learning them and making their lives more beautiful.

Kasali added that the introduction of apps like Clickafix should serve as proof that the informal sector of Nigeria’s economy will boom beyond current imagination.

Clickafix is a marketplace platform for artisans and customers where there are thousands of artisans such as plumbers, carpenters, electricians, technicians for refrigerators, air conditioning, generators, home appliances, barbers, hair and beauty specialists, as well as fumigation and home cleaning services.

According to Kasali, with Clickafix, artisans can be sure there will be no downtime in their business as there will always be customers requesting their services, and this will translate to income for the artisans.

He added that the app, which is currently available in Lagos, requires customers to download it from their Playstore or IOS, register, and gain access to many skilled, tested, and trusted artisans from which they can select their preferred artisans to make repairs in their homes and offices.