JA Nigeria trains 100 youths on entrepreneurial, work readiness skills

Junior Achievement Nigeria, a non-profit economic education organisation, has in collaboration with Parthian Partners and GBFoods trained 100 members of the National Youth Service Corps under the Venture in Management Programme (ViMP).

The ViMP programme held in collaboration with Lagos Business School was designed to enable youths to sharpen their entrepreneurial and work readiness skills.

Foluso Gbadamosi, executive director of Junior Achievement Nigeria, said the ViMP is one of the ways JA Nigeria contributes to the attainment of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals particularly Goals 1, 4, 8, 17.

According to Gbadamosi, JA Nigeria firmly believes that young people have the potential to transform their respective communities by bringing sustainable solutions that would impact the world around them.

“ViMP is a one-week intensive session to introduce the participants to the different facets of managing a business, making crucial business decisions and developing skills for general management in career and entrepreneurship,” she said.

Oluseye Olusoga, the chief executive officer of Parthian Partners, said the company has a longstanding commitment to human and talent development, particularly for the nation’s future leaders.

“In line with this commitment, we are pleased to partner with Junior Achievement Nigeria once again for this year’s edition of the Venture in Management Programme,” he said.

Vincent Egbe, country manager, GB Foods, said developing leaders is at the core of the company’s philosophy and not just being leaders at culinary solutions or being leadership brands but also developing leaders who are the future.

He said the programme is part of building a great nation as enabling great leaders will surely enable a great Nigeria and a great Africa.

Marvel Ogah, the ViMP Academic Director at Lagos Business School, said the institution’s Venture in Management Programme (ViMP) is a transformational and career-defining experience designed to develop the business management capabilities, digital skills, and leadership abilities of youths.