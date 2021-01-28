BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Emzor completes debut N13.73bn 5-year corporate bond

Dr Stella Okoli
Dr Stella Chinyelu Okoli

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has successfully launched its maiden N13.73 billion 5-year fixed-rate senior unsecured bond Issue due January 2026 under the company’s N50 billion bond Programme. The offering was preceded by a comprehensive credit positioning and marketing exercise which enabled the successful issuance despite uncertain monetary policy and benchmark rate direction and the Christmas…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.