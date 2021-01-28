Emzor completes debut N13.73bn 5-year corporate bond

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has successfully launched its maiden N13.73 billion 5-year fixed-rate senior unsecured bond Issue due January 2026 under the company’s N50 billion bond Programme. The offering was preceded by a comprehensive credit positioning and marketing exercise which enabled the successful issuance despite uncertain monetary policy and benchmark rate direction and the Christmas…

