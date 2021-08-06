Empowering Nigerians through digital transformation top as Tizeti’s NeXTGEN gathers leaders

Players in the African telecommunications, technology, and business communities, are gearing up for the inaugural Tizeti NeXTGEN. Tizeti, West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider will convene the conference for Nigeria’s prominent corporate leaders, C-level executives, IT managers, technology startups, and digital thought leaders to discuss the ‘future of digital’. The futuristic Tizeti NeXTGEN conference…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login