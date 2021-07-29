BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Tizeti to convene NeXTGEN tech summit on future of digital

Tizeti’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kendall Ananyi
Tizeti’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, Kendall Ananyi

In line with its commitment to widening digital inclusion for Africa with affordable broadband connectivity to the continent’s underserved populations, Tizeti, West Africa’s pioneer solar-based internet service provider will convene Nigeria’s prominent corporate leaders, C-level executives, IT managers, technology startups, and digital thought leaders at the maiden edition of its futuristic Tizeti NeXTGEN conference themed…

Don’t miss another story

Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today.

For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.
Options starting from N1000 Monthly
Subscribe Now
Already a subsriber?
Whatsapp mobile

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

﻿