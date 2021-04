Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has added another feather to its cap as the company received an excellence award at the 8th conferment and award ceremony of the Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE) on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the NIEEE Head Office, Abuja. This was disclosed in a statement signed by…

