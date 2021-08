From catch phrases such as ‘want to double your money in 2 days’ to ‘earn 30% on your capital in 60 days’, the struggle to get people to engage in investment scams has tripled since the days of MMM in 2016. Daily, more than half of Nigeria’s population consume information on get-rich-quick packages and incentives…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login