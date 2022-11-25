Detail and Avedia becomes member of Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce

Detail and Avedia, a business-to-business media consulting firm in Lagos, has been inducted into the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC).

Detail and Avedia, which only began operations in 2020, was formally inducted as a member of the chamber during its induction ceremony on Thursday, November 3rd 2022.

Receiving the membership certificate and other legal details on behalf of the firm at the induction ceremony on Thursday, Oluwatomi Ikenye, the Head of Business, Detail and Avedia, said, “As a new member of the distinguished Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce, this is a signal to us that we are on the right track. We respect and value the judgment of the NBBC entrusting us with the honor of expanding the frontiers of business excellence from the shores of our great continent to across the globe. We foresee a boundless possibility of growth and furtherance of the values and exploits we have come to be recognized for.”

At the ceremony, Ikenye attested to the exploits and accomplishments of the B2B media consulting firm, which has only been in operation for two years. “We have been entrusted with the burden of leading innovation within the industry in order to elevate the businesses of our clients beyond their wildest imaginations,” he said.

Read also: Fincra Inducted into the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) For Innovation in the fintech industry

He elaborated further on the company’s determination to attain prominence and indisputable success in a competitive industry. “We are positioned to set a new narrative of intelligence for business and media solutions consulting agencies from Africa to the world. And we know we are only as extraordinary as the solutions we provide for our clients,” he added.

This membership conferment on the B2B media agency by the NBBC sets them on the path to excellence as they add more feathers to their cap.

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce has been a force in promoting business ties between Nigeria and Britain for over 40 years. The NBCC is an international partner of the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC), providing its members access to the resources of 53 regional Chambers of Commerce spread throughout the British Commonwealth.

Numerous nominations in a wide variety of categories flooded in for this year’s induction ceremony.