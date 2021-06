Dangote Cement Plc has announced the successful issuance of 50 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds, under its new N300 billion Multi-Instrument Issuance Programme. This was disclosed in a notification signed by the deputy company’s secretary, Edward Imoedemhe, sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, which stated that, the bonds were issued on May…

