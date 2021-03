Dangote Cement Plc has obtained approval from its Board of Directors to access the capital market to support business growth and maximize available sources of its debt funding, according to a notice at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited signed by Edward Imoedemhe, deputy company secretary, Dangote Cement Plc. Dangote Cement Plc is Nigeria’s largest listed…

