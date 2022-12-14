Daikin, Panaserv partner to advance Nigeria’s renewable energy

Daikin, one of the major manufacturers of air conditioning, and Panaserv, have announced a new partnership with Arnergy, a renewable energy company to promote environmentally sustainable HVAC solutions across Nigeria, thereby advancing Nigeria’s renewable energy.

“This partnership empowers Nigerians through sustainable solar solutions. By providing state-of-the-art Daikin solutions to residential and commercial customers, Arnergy and Panaserv seek to deliver better air, reduce health hazards, and critically reduce pressures on the national grid across Nigeria,” said Vineeth Vijayan, country manager, English West Africa at Daikin Middle East and Africa.

According to Vijayan, Daikin will continue to deepen its investment in Nigeria by bridging the country’s energy needs. He stated that the partnership will help Daikin deliver reliable electricity to power various quality lifestyle appliances including air conditioning, and commercial equipment.

“We are excited about the partnership with Panaserv & Diakin, and we are optimistic that it would see both our organizations making giant strides in leading innovative change in renewable energy and energy efficiency in Nigeria and other African markets,” Omobola Omofaiye, chief commercial officer, Arnergy Solar Limited stated.

Suraj Rupani, director at Panaserv Nigeria Limited, the authorized distributor of Daikin in Nigeria said, the partnership speaks to the quality of the product, while the new series of air conditioners is a huge win for Nigerian consumers.

“The Nigerian consumer is highly sophisticated when it comes to new technology, and inverter technology combined with a more environmentally friendly refrigerant will bring more effective cooling and lower running costs,” he said.

Daikin recently opened its first brand shop in Nigeria in partnership with ACE Solutions and its first training center in partnership with ETIWA TECH LTD/GTE to provide quality technical vocational training and manpower development to bring the knowledge and expertise to build a generation of well-equipped technicians and installers in Nigeria.