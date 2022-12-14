Dangote, IHS, BUA bag awards for contribution to Africa’s development

The Sustainability, Enterprise, and Responsibility Awards (The SEARS CSR Awards Africa) has announced Dangote Group, HIS Towers and BUA Group as the most responsible businesses in Africa at the 16th edition of the programme in Lagos recently.

The award is for the companies’ respective initiatives geared towards bridging the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) gap through impact investment in climate, circularity and the future of sustainability.

To emerge winners of The Industry Awards 2022, which is also known as the Most Responsible Business in Africa category in The SERAS CSR Awards Africa, Dangote Group got 105 points to emerge in first position, HIS Towers scored 100 points to come second while BUA Group through Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative, (ASR Africa) got 82 points to emerge third in 2022.

Announcing the outcome, the founder/CEO of The SERAS CSR Awards Africa, Ken Egbas said that these three organisations outperformed over 26 other organisations in the areas of climate, circularity and approach to the future of sustainability in Africa therefore, they deserve to get gold for doing good.

Speaking to the theme: Climate, Circularity, and the Future of Sustainability: Bridging the SDGs Gap through Impact Investing, the executive director at TruCSR/The SERAS CSR Awards Africa, Mary Ephraim said, “CSR and sustainability have gone through their evolution. From philanthropy (the era of being back) to CSR (the era of giving back) to sustainability (the era of going back), and now to circularity (the era of bringing back.)

“Through these various seasons, prosperity has never been a norm absent in Africa. Despite all the problems we face as a continent, capitalists have remained largely happy. Entrepreneurs have continued to be productive. Our peculiar challenges have given rise to innovation as never seen before. For the first season in our human history, we face an existential threat to our ability to live on this planet,” she said.

Furthermore, she stated that “Before now, the conversations had been about how we could leave a befitting world for our children to inherit. But at the moment, it is how we as parents can live so that our offspring get the opportunity to survive. This is why we chose the theme,” Ephraim added.

Apart from the most responsible business in Africa category, CEO of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu won CEO of the Year while Cima Sholotan of HIS Towers, Nigeria emerged Africa Sustainability Professional of the Year.

Other nominees in the Africa Sustainability Professional of the Year category include Caroline Oghuma of Multichoice, Nigeria, Babatunde Dawodu, Nigerian Breweries and Diana Ondoga of Stanbic Bank, Uganda