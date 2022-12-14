In race to ease access to home services, firm rewards quality

For hitting the 10,000-user mark in less than a year of operation, Wrkman, a home service platform, has announced the introduction of a reward scheme for its loyal customers.

The Wrkmandey4u Mega Promo, which started in August 2022, is, according to the Chief Executive Officer of Wrkman, Tunde Ebohon, an avenue to show appreciation to over 27,000 users of the app for trusting in the brand and engaging the app to make their lives easy.

“For us at Wrkman, this promo is a way of giving back to customers, who have engaged with us and have helped us to grow since launch. We value their trust and confidence in us and appreciate them. Your commitment as a user and customer is much appreciated,” Ebohon said.

Commenting on the growth of Wrkman , Ebohon said that the company has recorded remarkable growth in the last year, onboarding over 16,000 artisans and over 10,000 users in Lagos and Abuja. According to him, “our growth indicates we are touching lives where it matters most by enabling our users to carry out all kinds of repairs at home and helping them access verified and trusted artisans in good time.”

He assured customers and artisans that Wrkman would not relent in ensuring that their contact with the brand always left them with a pleasant experience. “We say a big thank you to customers like you for your support and we are committed to continue to serve you better, “ he stated.

Speaking on the Wrkmandey4u Mega Promo, Wrkman’s Chief Marketing Officer, Oluwakayode Akinbode, said customers who participated in the promo were assigned unique codes after ordering for service on the app to qualify them for the raffle draw.

Alabi Morounfoluwa won the first-place prize of N500,000, the first runner-up. Dolapo Adeola went home with the sum of N300, 00 while Biola Khadijat, the second runner-up won a sum of N150,000. Aside from financial prizes, customers also won different amazing prizes such as laptops, generators, microwaves, washing machines, flatscreen TVs, gas cookers, blenders, and many more, as consolation prizes.

To use the Wrkman app, customers only need to download the Wrkman app from the Play Store for iOS, sign up as a user, and choose a service from the list of electrician, generator repair, plumber, AC and fridge repairs, carpenter, painter, auto mechanic, makeup artist, vulcanizer, photographer, aluminum work, barber, hairdresser amongst others.