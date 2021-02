CWG Plc, Nigeria’s leading Information and Communication Technology solutions and service provider in its unaudited result for the years 2020 recorded revenue of N11.8 billion and gross profit of N2.6 billion, representing an increase of 23.4 percent and 13.9 percent respectively, Year on Year. This is as the Company also recorded a Profit After Tax…

